G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $45.07 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00020419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.