G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $45.07 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00020419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

