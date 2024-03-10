Games for a Living (GFAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $69.36 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $69.36 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Games for a Living has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Games for a Living

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,694,974,021 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,694,974,021.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.03461281 USD and is up 10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,345,847.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

