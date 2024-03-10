Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $85,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,814,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after buying an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.03. 192,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.63 and a 1 year high of $237.96. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

