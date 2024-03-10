Garde Capital Inc. Buys 14,127 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VSGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,467 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

