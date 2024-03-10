Garde Capital Inc. Buys 161 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.76. 1,336,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.