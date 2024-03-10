Garde Capital Inc. Buys 4,635 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

SCHV remained flat at $73.88 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $74.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

