Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 2.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.49. 9,010,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.14. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

