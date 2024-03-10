Garde Capital Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $110.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,009,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,834,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $115.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.