Garde Capital Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 72,644 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.45.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

