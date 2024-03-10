Garde Capital Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,212 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 496,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

