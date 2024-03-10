Garde Capital Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $5,204,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EFA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,926,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,544,840. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

