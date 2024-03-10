Garde Capital Inc. Sells 4,199 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 1,963,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

