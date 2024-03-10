Garde Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 45,906,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,473,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

