General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 533.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

