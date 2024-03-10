General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Cut by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in General Mills by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

