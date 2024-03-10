Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

