Glass House Brands (GLASF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th.

Glass House Brands Trading Up 3.7 %

GLASF stock opened at C$6.48 on Friday. Glass House Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.05.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

