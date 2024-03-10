Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stake Trimmed by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,829 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

