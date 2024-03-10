Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $123.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.34. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

