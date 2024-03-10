Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,451,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,508 shares during the period. Gold Fields accounts for about 2.1% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $26,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.0 %

GFI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,017. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Fields Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

