Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $13.93 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 119,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 157,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 854,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 307,763 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

