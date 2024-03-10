Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Major Exchanges

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $13,738.51 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

