Graham Donald Carman Purchases 379,000 Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) Stock

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) Director Graham Donald Carman purchased 379,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,652.10.

CVE:TK traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. The firm has a market cap of C$46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.37. Tinka Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

