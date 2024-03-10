Graham Donald Carman Purchases 379,000 Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) Stock

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) Director Graham Donald Carman purchased 379,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,652.10.
Tinka Resources Price Performance
CVE:TK traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. The firm has a market cap of C$46.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.37. Tinka Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.
About Tinka Resources
