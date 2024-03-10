Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 1.7% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 129,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $679,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,744 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITM remained flat at $46.76 during trading hours on Friday. 313,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.