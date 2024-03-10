Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. 42,769,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,691,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

