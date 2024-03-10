Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 4.9% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,424. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.73. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.