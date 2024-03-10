Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Tops $427,294.74

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $427,294.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,629.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $429.65 or 0.00617053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00052362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00208700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00157380 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

