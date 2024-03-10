GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 25,033 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.28% of Tutor Perini worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $661.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.59. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

