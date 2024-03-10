GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 77,925 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 149.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,925 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE SBH opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

