GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Winmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 20.2% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 1,897.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Winmark in the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark stock opened at $353.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.83. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $273.50 and a one year high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

