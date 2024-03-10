GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Chegg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chegg by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 5.3% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chegg

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.