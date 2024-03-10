GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) by 117.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,546 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 1.03% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $177,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

NYSE CHMI opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

