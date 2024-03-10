GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,466,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $84.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

