GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GMS by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

