GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 308.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.42 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

