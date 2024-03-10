GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.75. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

