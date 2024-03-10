GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $271,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $271,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,330,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $445,000 and have sold 2,816,886 shares valued at $31,011,780. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.