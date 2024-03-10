GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIDO. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $518.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

