GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

