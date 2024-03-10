GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 59.9% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 516,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 193,319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 10.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 181.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 72,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 491.29 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $321,155.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock valued at $400,338 in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

