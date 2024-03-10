Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Earnings Results

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Up 26.6 %

Shares of GIFI opened at $6.56 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GIFI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

