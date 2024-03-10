Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.40. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.