GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51.66 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 74.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $51.66 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001596 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

