Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

