HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) PT Raised to $28.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.58.

HashiCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $753,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

