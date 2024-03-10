HashiCorp’s (HCP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCP. Citigroup increased their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.58.
HashiCorp Trading Up 1.0 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
