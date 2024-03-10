HashiCorp’s (HCP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCP. Citigroup upped their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.58.

HashiCorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,768,876 shares in the company, valued at $38,596,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter worth $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

