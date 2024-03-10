HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMEA. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.22.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $548.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 16.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,511,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

