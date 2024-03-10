HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DYN. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock valued at $47,630,605. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

